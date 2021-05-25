Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Trimmed by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.47. 76,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,357. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

