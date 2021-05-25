Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE:F traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,185,422. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

