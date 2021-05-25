Sicart Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 10,150 Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,068. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.