Sicart Associates LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of NYSE:HL remained flat at $$8.87 on Tuesday. 241,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,688,472. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $59,530 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

