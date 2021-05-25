MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Posts Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MICT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,841. MICT has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Get MICT alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.