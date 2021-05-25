Northstar Group Inc. Buys 3,243 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.2% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.02 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

