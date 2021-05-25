SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,444.00 and a beta of 2.00. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

