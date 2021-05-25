KWB Wealth Sells 801 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,076. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $137.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.