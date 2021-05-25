SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 2.4% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 760.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.