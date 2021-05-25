Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.15. 8,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

