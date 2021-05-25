Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.25.

Z stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 48,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,476. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $2,344,120.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,897 shares of company stock worth $70,785,192 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

