Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post sales of $235.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.40 million and the highest is $236.10 million. Rogers posted sales of $191.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $946.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.08. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day moving average is $173.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,284 shares of company stock worth $2,014,018. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Rogers by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

