Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 1,126 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 417,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,496,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

