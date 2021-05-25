Akash Network Price Reaches $3.30 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00008715 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $198.20 million and $1.85 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00368690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00182147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00829866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 138,130,819 coins and its circulating supply is 60,110,479 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

