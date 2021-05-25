W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $145,122.45 and $40,299.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.75 or 0.00940226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.07 or 0.09839924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

