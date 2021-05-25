Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

