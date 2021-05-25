Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $156,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $188.10. 15,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.