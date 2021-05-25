SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 3,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,568. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

