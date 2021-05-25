SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 218,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

