Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $8.85 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.