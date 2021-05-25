Sicart Associates LLC Sells 32,610 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,610 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS remained flat at $$35.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. 16,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

