Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
