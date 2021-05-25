Tlwm Acquires 129 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tlwm lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.98. 15,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,632. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.