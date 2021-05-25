Tlwm Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tlwm lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,421,268. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.77. 9,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

