Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Raised by Tlwm

Tlwm increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tlwm owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,404. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

