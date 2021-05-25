Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce $27.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.07 million to $28.86 million. Progenity posted sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $119.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.16 million to $121.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $172.79 million, with estimates ranging from $164.79 million to $181.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27.

PROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,584. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

