LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.550–0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.33 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -1.900–1.780 EPS.

LPSN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,346. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.07.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,379 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

