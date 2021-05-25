Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Down 5.9%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 57,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,984,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

DM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

