Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Down 3.9%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 1,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 422,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584 over the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

