Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 29,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,250,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

