Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 5.2%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 50,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,558,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Agora alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -7.27.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Agora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.