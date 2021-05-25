SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 9.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $36,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.30. 507,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.