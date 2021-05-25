Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 115,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.65. 136,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

