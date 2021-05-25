MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 957 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

