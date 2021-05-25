Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.72. 253,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.