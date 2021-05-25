Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 2,259 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

PM stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,143. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

