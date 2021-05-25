Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 46.3% Lower This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $18.88 or 0.00049759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $220.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00273409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00037779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,559,567 coins and its circulating supply is 129,393,532 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.