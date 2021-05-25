OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.72 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,584. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

