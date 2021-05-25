Pyrk (PYRK) Market Cap Hits $143,102.52

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $143,102.52 and $6,694.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

