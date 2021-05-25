Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $167.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.99 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $93.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $681.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.30 million to $693.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $721.82 million, with estimates ranging from $669.90 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,009 shares of company stock worth $3,797,329. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 13,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

