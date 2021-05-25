Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $10,126,000.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,091. The company has a market capitalization of $430.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

