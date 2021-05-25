American International Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.