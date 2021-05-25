SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Holdings Boosted by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.