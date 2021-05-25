Gainplan LLC Buys New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,643. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $236,146.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $1,802,568. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.