Gainplan LLC Buys New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,643. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $236,146.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $1,802,568. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

