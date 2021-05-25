Gainplan LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,429,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 44,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

