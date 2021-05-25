Gainplan LLC Invests $41.41 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 273,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,407,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 18.3% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gainplan LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $160.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $144.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.