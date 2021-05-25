Gainplan LLC Sells 295 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

SCHX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $101.36. 11,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $70.96 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

