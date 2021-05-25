MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 63,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 885,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.