Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.19. 10,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

