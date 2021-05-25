Boston Partners Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $407,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 34,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

